Massive ride-sharing app Uber coming to the Rum City

UBER EXCITING: Ride-sharing app Uber expects to launch in Bundaberg by Christmas. WILL OLIVER

POPULAR ride-sharing company Uber has Bundy in its sights, bringing new job opportunities with them.

The app, which has made waves in Australia and around the world as an affordable transportation service, has announced it will be making it's way to five regional Queensland locations including the Rum City later this year.

More than 3.8 million Aussies use Uber already and the company's Queensland state manager, Alex Golden, said the company was excited to bring ride-sharing to regional areas.

"We're confident that this will provide a new way for locals to get from A to B safely and affordably," Mr Golden said.

"This also presents a great opportunity for members of the community who want to sign up to earn some extra money, while maintaining flexibility."

To become an Uber driver you must meet six minimum requirements:

Be 21 or older

Have access to a vehicle that meets Uber's vehicle requirements

Hold a valid full driver's license in your state or territory

Have held a full driver's licence in any Australian state or territory for at least 12 months (exceptions apply in certain states and territories)

Provide all the necessary documents required in your state or territory

Be listed as an insured driver for the vehicle you plan to drive.

"With Uber, you can choose to drive when it suits you, and we hope this will be a welcome option for many," Mr Golden said.

There will be a total of 15 new locations across regional towns in Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales.

Uber Australia and New Zealand cities head Natalie Malligan said the new locations had been selected for their unfulfilled demand as thousands of people in the selected towns had tried to use the service and discovered it wasn't available, The Courier-Mail reported.

"This year alone we've seen more than 280,000 people in these cities open the app, looking for a ride, so we're excited to respond to the demand," Ms Malligan said.

"The message is pretty clear that people want more options for affordable transport, so they can access the same opportunities as people in the big cities."

The NewsMail inquired whether Uber Eats would be joining the ride-sharing service and was told by a spokeswoman the company was always monitoring demand however it did not have any plans to introduce the food-delivery service in Bundy for now.

"We are focused on launching UberX to begin with and delivering a great experience for riders and drivers in the community," the spokeswoman said.

Uber will hold a series of town hall meetings over the next month to sign up and process new drivers in the regional towns.

Uber is expected to be launched in Bundaberg before Christmas.