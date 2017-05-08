Massive retirement resort expansion approved by council

NEW PLANS: Concept art for proposed expansions to the GemLife Highfields retirement resort, after plans were lodged with the Toowoomba Regional Council.

A NATIONAL over-50s resort company can continue with a massive expansion of its facility in Highfields, after it was approved by the council.

In a move that could help attract hundreds of retirees to one of Toowoomba's fastest growing communities, council officers gave the green light this week to GemLife to expand its "relocatable home park" on Kratzke Rd to more than 260 dwellings.

GemLife would also add two club houses, a caravan compound, manager's residence, communal recreation facilities and extra car parking.

Senior planner Richard Green said the majority of the new dwellings would be three-bedroom houses, with the rest featuring two bedrooms.

"An ancillary sales and display centre will be located at the site frontage adjacent to a manager's residence, which will revert back to a dwelling upon the cessation of the active sales phase for the development," he wrote in his assessment report.

"(Recreational) facilities include a covered/uncovered lawn bowls area, tennis courts, croquet court, pickleball court, resident workshop, swimming pool and various other clubhouse amenities which are provided for the exclusive use of residents.

"The proposed development is considered to achieve compliance with the applicable assessment benchmarks."

Mr Green also offered nearly 100 conditions for GemLife to follow before, during and after construction.

The company also has resorts at Bribie Island, Maroochydore, Woodend (Victoria) and Lennox Head (NSW).