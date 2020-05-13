Menu
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Offbeat

Massive python spotted devouring possum for breakfast

Ashley Carter
13th May 2020 2:34 PM | Updated: 4:14 PM
A HUGE carpet python has been spotted chowing down on a possum outside a Mooloolaba home this morning.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie posted the incredible photos of the python mid-breakfast, as he waited for the snake to finish before moving it.

"Wow isn't this incredible!" he wrote.

The graphic images come after Mr McKenzie shared a video of a python eating a large bird on another residents' clothesline.

He warned homeowners to be cautious about leaving birdseed outside, as it could attract hungry snakes looking for their next meal.

offbeat
