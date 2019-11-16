Massive power outage blackens the North Burnett

LIGHTS OUT: Over 4000 residents in the North Burnett experienced 17 minutes of madness due to an unplanned outage. Credit: iStock.

LIGHTS OUT: Over 4000 residents in the North Burnett experienced 17 minutes of madness due to an unplanned outage. Credit: iStock.

THE entire North Burnett has been affected by a massive power outage.

Power went out at 7.09pm.

According to Ergon Energy, 4059 customers are affected.

The loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

Fault finding is in progress.

There is no estimated fix time.

Affected areas include:

Coalstoun Lakes

Ginoondan

Brovinia

Bon Accord

Binjour

Hawkwood

Coonambula

Ban Ban Springs

Abercorn

Hollywell

Mingo

Malmoe

Didcot

Ideraway

Grosvenor

Riverleigh

Derra

Eidsvold

Monto

Mount Perry

Ceratodus

Wetheron

Cynthia

Byrnestown

Gooroolba

Dappril

Wuruma Dam

Biggenden

Woodmillar

Glenrae

Mundowran

O’Bil Bil

Wilson Valley

Dirnbir

Yenda

Mundubbera

Gayndah

Reid’s Creek

Mount Lawless

Gurgeena

Philpott

Boynewood

Crews are working on-site.