LIGHTS OUT: Over 4000 residents in the North Burnett experienced 17 minutes of madness due to an unplanned outage. Credit: iStock.
News

Massive power outage blackens the North Burnett

Alex Treacy
, alex.treacy@cnbtimes.com.au
16th Nov 2019 8:23 PM
THE entire North Burnett has been affected by a massive power outage.

Power went out at 7.09pm.

According to Ergon Energy, 4059 customers are affected.

The loss of supply is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

Fault finding is in progress.

There is no estimated fix time.

Affected areas include:

  • Coalstoun Lakes
  • Ginoondan
  • Brovinia
  • Bon Accord
  • Binjour
  • Hawkwood
  • Coonambula
  • Ban Ban Springs
  • Abercorn
  • Hollywell
  • Mingo
  • Malmoe
  • Didcot
  • Ideraway
  • Grosvenor
  • Riverleigh
  • Derra
  • Eidsvold
  • Monto
  • Mount Perry
  • Ceratodus
  • Wetheron
  • Cynthia
  • Byrnestown
  • Gooroolba
  • Dappril
  • Wuruma Dam
  • Biggenden
  • Woodmillar
  • Glenrae
  • Mundowran
  • O’Bil Bil
  • Wilson Valley
  • Dirnbir
  • Yenda
  • Mundubbera
  • Gayndah
  • Reid’s Creek
  • Mount Lawless
  • Gurgeena
  • Philpott
  • Boynewood

Crews are working on-site.

