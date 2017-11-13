Massive pile of debris to be set alight after fierce storm

DEBRIS: William Poulton among the massive pile of debris on his property.

DEBRIS: William Poulton among the massive pile of debris on his property.

WHAT used to be a nicely fenced paddock on a five-acre block now resembles a wasteland of dead and snapped trees.

Bucca couple William and Gwynneth Poulton have been left with a colossal pile of debris on their property after last week's wild weather event.

"It's up to the switchboard which is about 2-3m high,” Mrs Poulton said.

"We usually have a bit to clean-up after a weather event, but not even 2013 was as bad as this - there is some big timber.

"We don't know what's under there, there was a dead cow, but that's gone now.

"We still haven't got to our pump and we've tied ropes to our waist to try and find it but it's too deep still.”

The couple contacted the fire warden for a permit and intend to burn the pile when it's dried out and they've managed to clear the switchboard.

"At the moment we can't clear an area around the switchboard because the tractor will get bogged,” she said.

"The year before last we had a burn-off for the 2013 floods and we had all the chairs down there and made a night of it.

"We had dinner and watched the fire, with with chairs moving closer as it burnt down.”

To contact Queensland Fire and Rescue Service - Rural Operations, phone 4153 3244 or 0429 349 974.