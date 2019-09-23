Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Massive penalty for speeding motorcyclist who hid from cops

23rd Sep 2019 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was busted doing more than 70km/h over the speed limit on his motorbike over the weekend has copped a heavy penalty for his actions.

At 7.20pm on Friday, police saw a motorcycle rider driving well in excess of the speed limit on Dawson St, Lismore.

"As the motorbike approached Caniaba road it reached speeds of 70km/h an hour over the designated speed limit," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Police decided not to initiate a pursuit due to safety concerns.

"Police attended a Caniaba address soon after saw the motorbike parked.

"They found the rider, a 40-year-old Caniaba man, hiding in a shed."

He was issued a $2482 fine, lost six points off his licence and had his licence suspend for six months.

More Stories

caniaba lismore motorbike richmond police district speeding
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

    premium_icon Bundaberg man jailed for remorseless rape of girl, 9

    Crime A 51-year-old man committed a sickening act on a nine-year-old girl. WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

    Aiming to put minds at ease over gel blasters

    premium_icon Aiming to put minds at ease over gel blasters

    News GEL blasters are quickly growing in popularity with shops opening all around the...

    15 awesome things to do this school holidays

    premium_icon 15 awesome things to do this school holidays

    Whats On No need to be bored as the holidays kick in