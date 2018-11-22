Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Full steam ahead for the opening of the Stockland Birtinya Shopping Centre. Construction workers put the final pieces together for the grand opening in a couple of weeks.
Full steam ahead for the opening of the Stockland Birtinya Shopping Centre. Construction workers put the final pieces together for the grand opening in a couple of weeks. Warren Lynam
Business

Massive new shopping centre to deliver 800 jobs

Amber Hooker
by
22nd Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE late-night dining options and Flight Centre have joined the list of Stockland Birtinya's retailers.

The developer revealed Vietnamese cuisine from SG Cafe, poke bowls at Suki Birtinya, as well as On a Roll Sushi, Kebab Zone and Sushi Ichiban had joined the line-up.

Centre manager Shane Monro said they had reached out to the local community to deliver "value and convenience", with a focus on local traders paramount.

Once fully tenanted and operational, Mr Monro said the centre would employ about 800 full-time to casual workers.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

A chemist, medical centre and baker are locked in but yet to be announced.

Already locked in are Elenbi Hair Salon, Gorgeous Brows, Natures Nails, Li's Massage, The Barber Shed, and homewares stores Vanilla Salt and Gifts of Love. Food and convenience retailers Fresh Fruit Brothers, RA Quality Meats, Saffron India speciality grocer and Birtinya News and Gifts are situated near Coles, and Aldi is a flagship store.

Mr Monro said stage two of the centre was still in planning, but the 3500sqm land-size would fit a "significant offering" to build on services.

The 10,648sq m stage one will feature 40 speciality retailers, including two mini majors, the open-air dining precinct and 522 car parking spaces.

birtinya shopping centre sunshine coast business sunshine coast development
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Ergon working to restore power to more than 2500 homes

    Ergon working to restore power to more than 2500 homes

    News MORE than 2500 homes are without power this morning in Bundaberg, Bargara and Innes Park after power was cut just after 7.30am

    • 22nd Nov 2018 8:18 AM
    BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

    premium_icon BNBT: North Burnett steps away from Bundaberg tourism

    Environment 'The board agreed the common word region was not essensial'

    Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    premium_icon Student stabs girl in school toilet attack

    Crime 14yo girl stabs Bundaberg student with a blade at school

    CQU supports growth but will not move into CBD

    premium_icon CQU supports growth but will not move into CBD

    Health 'We will continue to work collaboratively to drive opportunity'

    • 22nd Nov 2018 9:03 AM

    Local Partners