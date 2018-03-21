Massive new gym in Bundy to have it all

NEW: 3D imagery of what's soon to be World Gym Bundaberg.

FITNESS is coming first in Bundy.

That's the word from local enthusiasts who said the upcoming opening of a new world-class gym is testament to how much Bundaberg is transforming into a health conscious region.

World Gym will open on June 1 on Johanna Blvd and boasts plenty of space to move, diversified training areas, a creche and much more.

Owner Ben Ackerman said the franchise originated in America and was once home to some of the body building greats, including Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"It started in 1976 in Venice Beach, California," he said.

"It's been in Australia for a while but the last five years has seen it explode.

"There is nothing really like it."

Mr Ackerman said the gym would be open 24 hours and would be filled with "top-notch" equipment and an industrial look.

"The stuff we have got is unbelievable," he said.

"We have a 200 sq m astro turf area- there will be sled tracks and plenty of functional training."

"We also have what we call Nightlife which is like a jukebox style system where you can choose songs that will play throughout the whole gym."

So far, the venue has been going through the construction phase, employing all local contractors.

Mr Ackerman said when it opens, the gym would also employ local personal trainers who would be on deck for advice, classes and coaching.

And for those who have turned their nose down to "just another gym" opening, Mr Ackerman said people were going to be pleasantly surprised by what was on offer.

"There wouldn't be a lot of point opening up just another gym," he said.

"You have got to do something different these days, especially in the fitness industry.

"We are going all of out with this so just wait and see."

For those wanting to sign up to World Gym or check out what is happening, head to the Facebook page here.

"We have only been live for a couple of weeks but the response has already been huge," Mr Ackerman said.

What the locals think

LOCAL residents Jeff Houghton and Morgan McIntyre have been making a lifestyle out of their passion for health and fitness and said they were looking forward to World Gym opening its doors.

"A gym is what you make it, however it's great to be surrounded by motivated people which I think will play a big part in why world gym will be successful," Ms McIntyre said.

"I think the atmosphere is going to be motivating and exciting."

The duo agreed the fitness culture was fast becoming prominent in the region, with many getting involved.

"People are becoming better educated with what they put into their bodies and are more motivated to achieve their fitness goals , as little or big as those goals may be," Ms McIntyre said.

"We are surrounded by such amazing facilities, we have a great range of gyms and we are also lucky enough to have so many free ways to get involved in being active like the local beaches, parks and the likes of park run.

"For those looking to start out, there are many trainers and experienced people out there, like myself that are more than happy to lend a helping hand," Mr Houghton said.

"The industry in Bundaberg is very open and friendly and a great place to make new friends and better yourself and smash goals."