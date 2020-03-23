LONG lines have formed outside Centrelink offices across the Gold Coast this morning after the Prime Minister last night ordered the closure of all non-essential services including pubs and restaurants.

Gold Coast theme parks have also closed.

Southport Centrelink had a line about 100 metres long this morning, while long lines were also reported at Biggera Waters, Palm Beach, Nerang and Robina.

A long line outside Centrelink at Palm Beach. Picture: Greg Stolz.

Gae Pitan, 67, lined up from 8am to get into the Centrelink at Biggera Waters and said she's in shock how quickly things have escalated.

"I didn't think things were bad enough to shut down restaurants and hotels, especially restaurants who have the ability to spread people out," she said.

"I guess it has to be done but I didn't expect it to all happen so soon.

"My husband is a concreter and we've been thinking about going on the pension and this has just kicked us into making a move.

The line outside the Biggera Waters Centelink stretching down Brisbane Road.

"We need money to survive, we don't know how long this is going to be."

Will McAlpin headed to his local Centrelink after being informed the restaurant he works at is closing down.

"I work at Hogs Breath in Main Beach and our boss has decided to do an early closure today and tomorrow and he'll talk with the accountant this morning," Mr McAlpin said.

"It looks like it'll be a closure until further notice.

"I'm going to try and get onto youth allowance or anything like that because I need to get financial support at the moment."

Originally published as Massive lines outside Centrelinks across the Gold Coast