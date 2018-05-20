MASSIVE LEAP: Bundy's population to boom in next 30 years

An official forecast says Wide Bay's population will soar by 35 per cent in the next 30 years.

WIDE Bay's population is expected to surge by more than 100,000 people in the next 30 years, according to official projections.

The 35 per cent leap will grow the region from 299,720 people to 405,858.

Forecasts from the Government Statistician's office show that regional Queensland's population will be the equivalent of more than an additional four cities the size of Townsville. However, not all regions will grow at the same size.

Eighty per cent of Queensland's three million extra residents over the next 30 years will squeeze into the state's Southeast corner.

Official projections suggest the state's population - which ticked over five million last week - will hit eight million in 2048.

"That is a significant change over a relatively short period,” Craig Fenton, a PwC partner who specialises in infrastructure and urban renewal said.

The 60 per cent statewide leap in population will create enormous demand for new buildings, infrastructure and services - including more than a million new homes; roads to carry more than 2 million more private vehicles; trains and buses for thousands of additional journeys each day; tens of thousands of extra classrooms and hundreds of hospitals.