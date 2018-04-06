Massive interest and investments in CQ coking coal projects

PROPOSED MINE: The Clermont Mine (foreground) with the Karin Basin Project highlighted in yellow in the background.

PROPOSED MINE: The Clermont Mine (foreground) with the Karin Basin Project highlighted in yellow in the background. Contributed

DESPITE struggles faced by Adani's Carmichael thermal coal mine project, the metallurgical (coking) coal industry in the Bowen Basin is powering on.

Between the strong prices and demand, an expensive acquisition and several projects in the pipeline, the future is looking bright coking coal industry in Queensland.

Coking coal is essential to the steel-making process for which there is no other viable substitute with Queensland's coking coal highly regarded for its favourable qualities of improved steel quality, blast furnace efficiency, and pollution reduction.

Last month, there were two significant financial outlays in the Bowen Basin regarding metallurgical coal - a partnership was formed to develop the Karin Basin and an the Kestral coal mine was purchased from BHP.

Japanese trading giant Itochu signed a three year funding deal with Queensland company Vitrinite to develop a new coking coal mine in in the Bowen Basin following the discovery of a deposit of 123 million tonnes of coking coal promising some of the highest-quality coking coal ever found in Australia.

Vitrinite managing director Nick Williams said the deal would allow the company to develop a feasibility study and business case for the mine in preparation for construction to begin.

He was confident of raising finance for the Karin Basin tenement in the Bowen Basin, which had existing infrastructure to transport coal to the coast, saying that banks were still lending for coking coal deposits, unlike thermal coal.

"Metallurgical coal is seen as a different commodity, it is double or triple the price and it's for steel manufacturing as opposed to coal for power," Mr Williams told the Australian Financial Review.

"We've just done a roadshow in Asia and there was a lot of interest in metallurgical coal. It's a no brainer."

As existing mines reached the end of their natural life, Mr Williams said there was a gap in the market for our high-fluidity coking coal, hence investors were looking for the next generation of coking coal mines in Queensland.

Another coking coal mine highly prized for its transport links with the coast was the Kestrel mine, one of the nation's biggest underground coal mines.

In 2017, Rio Tinto reported that the Kestrel mine produced 5.1 million tonnes of saleable coal, comprising 4.25 million tonnes of hard coking coal and 0.84 million tonnes of thermal coal generating a pre-tax profit of $US258m

They reported Kestrel had marketable reserves of 146 million tonnes and mineral resources of 241 million tonnes.

Late last month, Rio Tinto completed their coal mining divestment, by selling their stake in the the Kestrel mine for $3.2b to a consortium comprising private equity manager EMR Capital and Indonesian coal company Adaro Energy.

EMR Capital believed there was a strong future for coking coal as emerging economies and global powers such as China and Japan needed the commodity to fuel their steel production.

EMR's chief executive Jason Cheng told The Australian that "coking coal has a bright future because if you look at the GDP growth of all the emerging economies that's really a proxy for steel, which then is a proxy for coking coal."

"Coal would help nations drag their populations out of poverty and reach for higher standards of living," he said.

"Not only do you have the highest-quality coking coal but you have all the infrastructure built up, so that's why we are attracted to the Bowen Basin because there you have the infrastructure, power, rail, port, roads, people, the government support - so you have everything.''

This Kestrel sale leaves Rio well placed after recently agreeing to sell the Hail Creek and Valeria coal projects in Queensland to Glencore for $US1.7b.