Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A massive horticulture project west of Toowoomba has been approved.
A massive horticulture project west of Toowoomba has been approved. Jasmine Burke
Council News

Massive horticulture project for 500 jobs approved

Tom Gillespie
by
18th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASSIVE intensive horticulture project that would employ up to 500 people west of Toowoomba has received full endorsement from the Toowoomba Regional Council.

Councillors voted unanimously for a new 42-hectare glasshouse project by major Toowoomba company FKG Group at a special meeting yesterday.

FKG Group submitted the plans for the project back in September, with property development manager Dallas Hunter describing it as the future of agriculture.

TRC planner Geoff Broadbent recommended the approval at the meeting, explaining that any issues relating to stormwater, road infrastructure and environmental impacts had been mitigated through design changes and conditions.

"The proposed development has been assessed against the relevant statutory town planning framework and is considered to achieve compliance with all relevant parts of this framework, including the applicable codes of the planning scheme," he wrote in his report.

Along with supplying more than 500 on-site car parks to cater for the maximum required workers, the development won't use reticulated water but rather use an on-site detention basin combined with a private connection.

The project, built over four stages, would feature six glasshouses, packing area and other ancillary spaces.

Cr Mike Williams raised questions about glare from the glasshouses and whether it could impact on planes at the nearby Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.

However, Mr Broadbent said officers found it would not be an issue.

Mr Hunter said he was pleased with the result outside the meeting.

"It's an important project for our precinct, and we thank the council for their consideration," he said.

"We've got a fair bit of work to do, like detailed designs and client negotiations."

More Stories

fkg group glasshouse toowoomba toowoomba regional council
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Surprise: Why Jewel's rooftop bar, retail space was axed

    premium_icon Surprise: Why Jewel's rooftop bar, retail space was axed

    Business ONE of the most controversial developments in the region's history has created further questions following the State Government's approval.

    • 18th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    Hinkler election battleground: LNP stronghold inside view

    premium_icon Hinkler election battleground: LNP stronghold inside view

    Politics Call for policy to address living cost pressures

    • 18th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
    High-flying lives as Barbera empire besieged

    premium_icon High-flying lives as Barbera empire besieged

    News Multiple companies are being pursued for alleged debts

    Woman brutally attacked after pouring beer over man's head

    premium_icon Woman brutally attacked after pouring beer over man's head

    Crime Bashing victim fined for breaching order

    • 18th Apr 2019 5:00 AM