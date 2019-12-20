Menu
Anglers have reported hundreds to thousands of fish have died in Shellgrit Creek.
News

Anglers discover massive fish kill in Mackay creek

Zizi Averill
20th Dec 2019 12:30 PM
Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of dead fish have washed up on the banks of a drain flowing into Shellgrit Creek - in what anglers have called a "massive" kill.

An unknown number of barramundi, sea mullet and other fish species, of varying sizes, had died in the tidal waterway, one source said.

The dead fish were discovered this morning.

It is not known what caused the fish kill.

 

Recent heavy rain washing large amounts of vegetative debris into the creek has been flagged as one cause.

It is understood that when combined with hot weather, microbes in the water can use all the oxygen, causing the fish to suffocate. However, this has not been confirmed.

 

In July anglers were warned not to eat fish caught in Shellgrit Creek after PFAS was discovered in the water ways.

The Department of Environment and Science has been made aware of the incident.

 

