Massive fine: Teen's lie to protect mate exposed in court

Joshua Fuller pleaded guilty to making a false declaration in order to help 'protect' a friend. He was fined more than $4000.

Joshua Fuller pleaded guilty to making a false declaration in order to help 'protect' a friend. He was fined more than $4000. Social media

A BUNDABERG teenager and first-time offender has learnt the hard way that lying in the face of the law will never end well after he was slapped with more than $4500 in fines.

Joshua Dean Fuller, 19, a young father of two, was heard to have made a false declaration to take the blame for a friend who had failed to stop for police.

It was heard Fuller on Wednesday swore an affidavit saying he was the driver of a blue Holden Rodeo and had failed to stop when intercepted by police.

"... I take full responsibility for my actions,” the affidavit had said.

But this was not the case. With police having identified the driver as another man.

"Making this false declaration really does exacerbate the offending,” Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court.

Fuller on a separate date was heard to have asked to "borrow” a friend's scooter for two hours at Hinkler Central.

But instead of returning the scooter, Fuller went to Cash Converters, where he pawned it for $80.

Defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said he did this to afford food, as he was homeless at the time.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said the charges, which also included a drug driving offence, driving an uninsured and unregistered motorbike, and possessing meth and a stolen watch, were exacerbated by the false declaration.

"It really strikes at the heart of justice,” Ms Hartigan said.

She said Fuller was very lucky to not have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Mr Dwyer said Fuller had "essentially been taken on a ride by his mate” who had used their friendship to his advantage.

"... he stupidly went along (with it),” Mr Dwyer said.

"It (making false declaration) was never going to get the other man off the charge.”

Ms Hartigan said she was surprised to see a first-time offender commit such offences.

Fuller was fined more than $4500.

Convictions were recorded for the false declaration charge and driving charges.