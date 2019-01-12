Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Massive explosion rocks Paris

by Ellen Whinnett
12th Jan 2019 7:30 PM

A huge blast has rocked central Paris, setting buildings and cars alight and reportedly injuring a number of people.

The explosion happened on the Rue de Trevise in the 9th arrondissement commercial district on Saturday morning at around 9am local time (8pm AEDT).

Photographs circulating on social media show several historic buildings alight, their windows blown out, and debris spread across the streets.

Police cars and dozens of fire-fighting trucks are parked along the streets, and abandoned bicycles, rubbish bins and building materials have been spread across central streets.

The cause of the blast is not known although there are unconfirmed reports it may have been caused by a gas leak at a bakery.

Police are yet to confirm the suspected cause of the blast or any casualties but pictures show firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and evacuate some people from the building using ladders.

Emergency workers also treated some of the injured at the scene.

The bakery is on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris.

The explosion came amid heavy security in Paris and around France for more yellow vest protests expected later on Saturday.

More Stories

explosion gas leak paris

Top Stories

    Palmer texts to 'make North Qld great' upset Bundy locals

    premium_icon Palmer texts to 'make North Qld great' upset Bundy locals

    Politics BUNDABERG people are among those that have been bombarded with unsolicited texts from political hopeful Clive Palmer, urging them to 'make North Qld great'.

    Bundy businessman faces court after flashing his neighbours

    premium_icon Bundy businessman faces court after flashing his neighbours

    Crime Christopher Mulford said he grew marijuana for personal medical use.

    'I watched my mum starve herself to death'

    premium_icon 'I watched my mum starve herself to death'

    Health DWDQ push for choice in Bundaberg

    Local Partners