Massive expansion planned for Greensill’s packing shed

IF YOU thought the Greensill Farms packing shed on Windermere Rd was big, just wait until you see the massive expansion planned.

The family-based agribusiness, which grows sweet potatoes, watermelons and sugarcane throughout the Bundaberg region, has five farms and two packing facilities, and grows and supplies more than 900,000 cartons of sweet potatoes each year.

According the development application submitted this week by InsiteSCJ on behalf of Greensill Frams, the proposal involves expanding the existing packing shed facility by 10,153m sq, more than three times what’s already on site at 369, 375 and 383 Windermere Rd.

BIG PLANS: Greensill Farms is planning a massive expansion, increasing its packing shed facility by 10,153m sq.

The existing packing shed on the Qunaba farm is 2,700m sq.

But despite the massive increase in size to the packing shed, there’s not expected to be any changes to existing staff numbers or hours of operation.

“The proposal involves expanding the existing machinery and packing shed so that

additional products can be processed on site,” the development application states.

“The existing facility operates annually and mostly processes sweet potatoes although there are opportunities to expand produce types.

“The produce would come from Greensill’s farms within the region.”

The planned packing shed would have an overall height of 15m and a loading dock able to park four trucks at any given time.

The expansion would also provide seventy-three new car parking spaces, giving the facility a total of eighty-three car parking spaces.

According to the engineering report submitted as part of the development application, the scale of the development would generate up to 20 semi-trailers and B-doubles per day to haul produce, and up to 20 passenger vehicles per day to transport staff and workers to the site.

“Given the nature of the agricultural industry it is contended that the peak times of traffic

generation to the site will rarely coincide with the peak hours on Windermere Road,” it states.

The application concludes the extension would not have a negative impact on the existing operational conditions of the surrounding road network.