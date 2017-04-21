Massive charity auction to help hospital lodge guests

AUCTION: Welders will be among the items on offer.

EVERYTHING from excavators to extinguishers, welders and whipper snippers, will go under the hammer at the monster Childers Rotary Auction this weekend.

Auction organiser Graham Walker said the response from vendors to tomorrow's auction had been outstanding.

"Wet weather caused the postponement of the auction earlier in the month but our vendors have stayed loyal and we will have an extensive range of goods available on Saturday,” he said.

"We have an absolutely crackerjack line up of items which must be sold. Household items, antiques, tools and equipment, tractors, cars and boats will all be offered on the day.

"While the listings are great, we really want plenty of bidders to attend and I can assure them plenty of bargains will be available.

"Our club is a supporter of Rotary Lodge in Bundaberg, which provides accommodation opportunities for rural people who may have to stay with loved ones who are confined to hospital for a period of time.”

The auction will start at 9am at the Childers Showgrounds with inspections invited from 7am.

For more information phone 0474 298 058.