MASSIVE CAMPAIGN: Labor makes a bee line for Hinkler

UNITED Voice has launched a massive campaign in the lead-up to the election, with the union saying 2871 Hinkler workers are losing out in penalty rate cuts.

The union represents workers from industries including hospitality, aged care, security and manufacturing.

Their campaign, launching today, is a multi-million dollar campaign against LNP penalty rate cuts, with the group slamming Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, saying he had voted in favour of cuts to penalty rates multiple times.

From today, the United Voice campaign will run nationally across TV, radio, print and online media, and will be reinforced on the ground by co-ordinated national actions, door-knocking and phone calls to sway voters in target seats.

United Voice says 2871 workers in Hinkler, whose penalty rate cuts in their hospitality and retail jobs will cost them $6,178,249 a year in lost pay.

According to the union, thousands of families in the electorate rely on penalty rates to make a living in industries including aged care, nursing, construction and emergency services.

United Voice national secretary Jo Schofield said: "(Prime Minister Scott Morrison needs to realise that 2871 workers in the seat of Hinkler are among millions of Australian families who have relied on penalty rates”.

United Voice campaign video: The United Voice campaign video released today.

"The hard-working residents of Bundaberg deserve better,” Ms Schofield said.

"A vote for Richard Pascoe in Hinkler is the best way for voters to make sure penalty rates are restored and protected.

"Scott Morrison and the Liberal National Government have already cut penalty rates for hundreds of thousands of retail and hospitality workers.

"Now, they are looking at who is next. Everyone who gets paid extra for working evenings, nights, weekends or public holidays stands to lose. No one's penalty rates are safe under a Morrison Coalition Government.

"We must remember Keith Pitt voted seven times to cut penalty rates. The Morrison government can't be trusted.

"We will be out there talking to voters in target seats every day from now until the election about the Morrison Government's atrocious record on penalty rates.

"Only Labor will restore and protect penalty rates. Our ads will be reminding people that a vote for Labor is a vote for the millions of Australians who rely on penalty rates.

"Voters have a clear choice at the upcoming Federal election - a vote for more cuts under the Coalition, or a vote for Labor to restore and protect penalty rates.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said claims there had been votes on penalty rates were wrong.

"This is just typical scaremongering by a union claiming to represent workers,” he said.

"There has never been a vote on penalty rates. The Fair Work Commission sets pay and conditions for Australian workers paid under modern awards - not the government.

"Changes made to penalty rates meant small businesses are able to compete on a level playing field with the big businesses Bill Shorten and other union leaders did special deals with to sign away workers' penalty rates.”