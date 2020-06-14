MASSIVE BUST: Bizarre excuse accused used when pulled over

Drugs allegedly found during a massive drug bust in Tweed Heads on Friday.

Drugs allegedly found during a massive drug bust in Tweed Heads on Friday. NSW Police

TWO people have been charged after police seized drugs and more than $100,000 cash in a hire car in the Tweed.

Just after 7pm on Friday, officers from the Tweed/Byron Police District Proactive Crime Team noticed a Holden Equinox driving unusually on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads.

The 47-year-old man driving told police he was mixing his dinner while driving.

During a search of the car, officers allegedly seized 600 MDMA tablets, 25g of liquid LSD, 600 tablets of LSD, 8g cocaine, 122g of cannabis, and $106,000 in cash.

The passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was also allegedly found in possession of drugs.

The pair were arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The man was charged with supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity), two counts of supply prohibited drug (commercial quantity), supply prohibited drug (between indictable and commercial quantity), supply prohibited drug (between small and indictable quantity), knowingly deal with proceeds of crime, and deal with property proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Saturday.

The woman was charged with resist officer in execution of duty and two counts of possess prohibited drug.

She was granted conditional bail to appear before Tweed Heads Local court in July.