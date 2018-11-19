Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Massive great white caught off NSW coast

by Christopher Harris
19th Nov 2018 5:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASSIVE 4.6 metre great white shark has been netted off a Sydney beach.

Government employees caught the creature in the shark nets off Maroubra Beach.

Fishing enthusiast Trapman Bermagui posted the amazing moment the Department of Primary Industries employee caught the shark on Facebook.

"A 4.6m great white shark was caught in the beach shark net," he said.

"The tail alone was 2m tall, with the (pectoral) fins of over 1m."

Fishing enthusiast Trapman Bermagui posted a photo to Facebook of the amazing moment this Department of Primary Industries employee caught the shark.
Fishing enthusiast Trapman Bermagui posted a photo to Facebook of the amazing moment this Department of Primary Industries employee caught the shark.

In the post, Mr Bermagui said he didn't take the photo but was just sharing the amazing image.

Female great whites are typically between 4.5 to 6.4 metres while males are between 3.5 to 4 metres long.

The Great White is hauled alongside the Department of Primary Industries boat. Picture: Facebook
The Great White is hauled alongside the Department of Primary Industries boat. Picture: Facebook

According to the Australian Shark Attack File there have been four unprovoked shark attacks in NSW so far this year.

There have been 18 shark attacks in Australia - 13 of which were "unprovoked".

So far one person has died from a shark attack.

editors picks maroubra beach nsw shark

Top Stories

    Drug link not ruled out in Norville stabbing

    premium_icon Drug link not ruled out in Norville stabbing

    Crime Police are asking any witnesses of the stabbing near Branyan and Enterprise Sts on Saturday night to contact police.

    BoM: Summer outlook says warmer weather on way for Bundy

    premium_icon BoM: Summer outlook says warmer weather on way for Bundy

    News BoM forecasts drier summer for Bundaberg region

    ScoMo reaps big donations during Queensland tour

    premium_icon ScoMo reaps big donations during Queensland tour

    Politics Regional QLD handed over thousands in donations

    Illegal cacti seized from Bundy property

    premium_icon Illegal cacti seized from Bundy property

    News The illegal cacti were handed over and are set to be destroyed

    Local Partners