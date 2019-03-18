Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Severe thunderstorms have played havoc with Sunshine Coast with more than a thousands residents plunged into darkness.
Severe thunderstorms have played havoc with Sunshine Coast with more than a thousands residents plunged into darkness. Donna Jones
News

Mass outages: Thousands cut off, Coast Airport loses power

Matty Holdsworth
by
18th Mar 2019 4:10 PM | Updated: 5:06 PM

UPDATE: 5:00pm: More than 1000 homes have lost power in Noosa with a severe thunderstorm leaving its mark on the Coast. 

Energex are working to restore power in several Noosa suburbs. 

The hardest hit are Noosa Heads with 844, Noosaville 563 and Pomona with 849. 

UPDATE 4:45PM: Sunshine Coast Airport lost power temporarily after a lightning strike struck in this afternoon's severe storm. 

The airport's carpark and terminal facilities were struck down for more than 10 minutes. 

It has since been restored. 

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the storm, which is heading north east, will affect Noosa Heads and Gympie by 4.50pn, Tin Can Bay by 5.20pm. 

INITIAL: SEVERE thunderstorms have played havoc with Sunshine Coast with more than a thousands residents plunged into darkness.

Energex have listed the following suburbs that could be experiencing power outages currently.

Caboolture (165 homes), Bli Bli (1), Cooroy (23), Doonan (1), Eudlo (7), Kenilworth (2) Marcoola (123), Montville (18), Mudjimba (449), North Arm (9), Pacific Paradise (24, Palmwoods (9), Pomona (849), Twin Waters (483), Valdora (218) Verrierdale (74) and Yandina Creek (84).

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe storm warning for the Sunshine Coast at 3.30pm, that contains damaging winds and large hailstones.

They are forecast to affect Maroochydore, Amamoor and Kilkivan by 4:05pm and Noosa Heads, Gympie and Pomona by 4:50pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees
  • Secure loose outdoor items
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500

More Stories

power outage storm weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Jealous dad jailed for 000 hoax call, credit card fraud

    premium_icon Jealous dad jailed for 000 hoax call, credit card fraud

    Crime A FATHER who made a jealousy-fuelled hoax call to 000, claiming his girlfriend was on drugs and abusing her kids has been jailed and fined $2000.

    Another chance to have say on Bargara buildings tomorrow

    premium_icon Another chance to have say on Bargara buildings tomorrow

    Council News Workshops to help develop plans for Bargara buildings' future

    Bundaberg connection to Christchurch tragedy sparks kind act

    premium_icon Bundaberg connection to Christchurch tragedy sparks kind act

    News 'I just thought, who's going to get offside on this sort of thing'

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: Ag rise bucks the national trend

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: Ag rise bucks the national trend

    Business Horticulture a major driver of economic stimulus