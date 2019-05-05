CQ Prison in lockdown following mass overdose

Paramedics are rushing to Etna Creek prison following reports of a mass overdose.

Paramedics are rushing to Etna Creek prison following reports of a mass overdose. Contributed

2.20PM: THE Capricronia Correctional Centre is in lockdown following a mass overdose of multiple prisoners.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Corrective Services has confirmed six prisoners have 'fallen ill', with initial indications suggesting the symptoms are related to drug ingestion.

The prison is working with Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Health and Queensland Police Service to establish the cause of the incident.

The prison has been placed into lockdown and all prisoners are being closely monitored for signs of illness.

The RACQ Capricornia Rescue Helicopter is believed to have been tasked to the prison.

More to follow.

1.45PM: AS many as six ambulance units have responded to a mass overdose at the Capricornia Correctional Centre this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed the rescue helicopter has also been tasked to the prison.

At this stage it is unknown where the five men will be transported to.

More to come.

1.30PM: FIVE males are reportedly being transported to hospital from Capricornia Correctional Centre after a mass overdose at the jail today.

Initial reports from the scene indicate the men had injected an unknown substance and are all reportedly suffering post overdose symptoms.

It is believed all patients are conscious.

Emergency services were contacted at about 12.40pm, with at least three units heading north on the Bruce Highway to respond to the incident at the prison.

More details to come.