Store Manager of Fresh and Save Maryborough, Cherie Stone-Watson during a busy Monday morning. Photo: Stuart Fast
Mass buying continues in Maryborough

Stuart Fast
23rd Mar 2020 6:00 PM
MASS buying at grocery stores is still going strong with Maryborough residents stocking up on products in the wake of the coronavirus and non-essential services shutdown, which came into effect yesterday.

At Fresh and Save Maryborough, customers turned out in their hundreds to buy what they needed.

Store manager Cherie Stone-Watson said the store was at its busiest on Wednesday, March 18.

She said business had been like "Christmas sales for three weeks straight."

Ms Stone-Watson said almost every product was being sold, with rice, pasta, milk and bread being the most common items sold.

She said she understood people were stocking up on food but urged customers to buy what they needed to make sure everyone was able to get their groceries.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

