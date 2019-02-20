Mother’s guilty plea over Mason Lee’s death

CABOOLTURE mother Anne Maree Lee has pleaded guilty to killing her 22-month-old son Mason Lee in 2016.

Lee sobbed during the arraignment in Brisbane Supreme Court this morning as she pleaded guilty to manslaughter and child cruelty.

Mason Lee died from his injuries in 2016.

Little Mason died a "slow and painful" death in June 2016 after Lee's boyfriend struck the boy so hard that his intestines ruptured.

Lee is accused of failing to get medical attention for Mason whose body slowly shut down in the days after William Andrew O'Sullivan punched him in the stomach.

"Medical opinion is it would have been obvious that he was very sick and in urgent need of medical attention," Prosecutor Michael Byrne told the court.

She has also pleaded guilty to child cruelty relating to claims she did not get the boy help for a fractured tibia and severe perianal injuries earlier that year.

Lee has spent much of the sentencing hearing audibly crying and putting her head in her hands.

Mr Byrne said in the months before his death, Mason was hospitalised with cellulitis and severe perianal injuries which she lied to doctors about, claiming it was nappy rash.

The prosecutor said the anal injuries were the worst the paediatrician had seen in his 40 years on the job and resembled a burn injury.

"It is in my respectful submission it is impossible to accept that a 22-month-old child who had suffered three fissures (tears) at 4mm depth to the anal skin ... would not have been displaying signs of that and nothing had been done about that," Mr Byrne said.

The sentencing continues.