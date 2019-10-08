Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg's Mason Barbera gets some air in the Dunlop Super Series 2 race at Adelaide.
Bundaberg's Mason Barbera gets some air in the Dunlop Super Series 2 race at Adelaide.
Sport

Mason Barbera is out for the rest of the year

Shane Jones
, shane.jones@news-mail.com.au
8th Oct 2019 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORSPORT: There won’t be a Bathurst 1000 appearance for Mason Barbera this year.

Barbera, as mentioned by the NewsMail almost two week ago, is not entered to compete in the Dunlop Super 2 Series race for Garry Rogers Motorsport this weekend.

His teammate Dylan O’Keefe was and is one of 16 entries for the race.

It can now be revealed that Barbera will not only miss Bathurst next week but the rest of the season.

Garry Rogers Motorsport confirmed he will miss the remaining three rounds of the season – at Bathurst, Sandown and Newcastle.

“The #99 car is not running, we’re putting it on hold until next year,” GRM director Barry Rogers told Supercars.com

“Mason is busy, he’s got a family farming business and he’s been busy all year.

“He said he has to get on top of a few things there and he was struggling to focus on both work and racing.”

The NewsMail asked Barbera if the comments were true but got no response.

Barbera did reveal recently he was hoping to race in some category but he wasn’t sure which.

motorsport
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Hundreds of Bundy classrooms to be airconditioned

    Hundreds of Bundy classrooms to be airconditioned

    News School will be cool for students around the region with the State Government announcing it will aircondition classes at 12 local schools.

    Fish nearly 50 years old found in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Fish nearly 50 years old found in Bundaberg

    News One of the oldest fish Queenslander Fisheries has ever found

    CHART: How Bundy suburbs are performing for house sales

    premium_icon CHART: How Bundy suburbs are performing for house sales

    News Report says region has passed the peak of its price cycle

    Petition launched to give former health CEO his job back

    premium_icon Petition launched to give former health CEO his job back

    News Hundreds call for full enquiry into Adrian Pennington's termination