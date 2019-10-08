Mason Barbera is out for the rest of the year

Bundaberg's Mason Barbera gets some air in the Dunlop Super Series 2 race at Adelaide.

MOTORSPORT: There won’t be a Bathurst 1000 appearance for Mason Barbera this year.

Barbera, as mentioned by the NewsMail almost two week ago, is not entered to compete in the Dunlop Super 2 Series race for Garry Rogers Motorsport this weekend.

His teammate Dylan O’Keefe was and is one of 16 entries for the race.

It can now be revealed that Barbera will not only miss Bathurst next week but the rest of the season.

Garry Rogers Motorsport confirmed he will miss the remaining three rounds of the season – at Bathurst, Sandown and Newcastle.

“The #99 car is not running, we’re putting it on hold until next year,” GRM director Barry Rogers told Supercars.com

“Mason is busy, he’s got a family farming business and he’s been busy all year.

“He said he has to get on top of a few things there and he was struggling to focus on both work and racing.”

The NewsMail asked Barbera if the comments were true but got no response.

Barbera did reveal recently he was hoping to race in some category but he wasn’t sure which.