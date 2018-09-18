Menu
Mini mart attempted hold-up
Masked man with knife foiled by bystanders in mini mart raid

Luke Mortimer
by
18th Sep 2018 6:28 PM

A MASKED man has held up a North Mackay corner store at knifepoint.

Mackay police were on scene at Mully's Mini Mart just before 5.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, after it was reported a man armed with a knife, dressed in a black mask, had produced the weapon at the counter.

Persons connected to the store, on the corner of Malcolmson and Burgess Street, directed all questions to Queensland Police Service when approached.

It's not yet known if anything was stolen in the hold-up.

It's understood the armed person was able to escape the area, bolting down Burgess St and jumping fences.　

Queensland Police Media have not yet responded to phone calls for comment.　

Any info to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Mackay Daily Mercury

