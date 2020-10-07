WATCH: Maserati's owner's bizarre towing fail on beach

A viral video has captured the moment a high end sports car was badly damaged in a towing fail on a NSW beach.

Video shows the moment the 4WD ute attempted to tow the Maserati Ghibli from the sand on Stockton beach, between Newcastle and Port Stephens.

As the ute accelerated, the Maserati, which is worth up to $188,000, remained stationary, and quickly had its front bar completely ripped off as onlookers gasped and tried to stifle their chuckles.

The video was filmed by Ian Boicos, whose Facebook page says he's the Managing Director of 4WD Tours R Us. He also shared a photo of the stranded car, saying, "Don't think Maseratis work too good in the soft sand," with three laughing emojis.

Four-wheel driving is permitted at Stockton Beach for a 22km stretch, and for 350 hectares on the dunes at the Worimi Conservation Lands. However, those wanting to access the area are warned they'll "need a four-wheel drive vehicle to drive at the Worimi Conservation Lands".

Drivers wanting access are also required to display a valid Worimi Conservation Lands beach vehicle permit.

Maserati Ghiblis can cost between $135,990 and $188,888 according to CarSales.com.au.

News.com.au have contacted NSW Police for a comment.

