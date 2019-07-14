Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mascot Towers residents still can’t return home

by AAP
14th Jul 2019 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

One month after residents were forced to flee Sydney's Mascot Towers there's still no word on when they may be able to return to their homes or what caused the building's current condition.

Residents of the complex's 132 units were evacuated on June 14 after engineers became concerned about continued cracking in the building's primary support structure and facade masonry.

 

On Sunday, the Mascot Towers Owners Corporation announced that engineers were still continuing in their assessments of the building - which continued to show "further signs of stabilisation".

However, "questions surrounding costs of repairs, timings and the cause are all dependent on consultant's advice and cannot be answered at this time", the corporation said in an update on Sunday.

Those who called the beleaguered building home are still living in alternative accommodation, but can now access their apartments six days a week to retrieve items.

Residents removing their belongings from the apartment complex on June 23. Picture: Jane Dempster
Residents removing their belongings from the apartment complex on June 23. Picture: Jane Dempster

The IGA supermarket on the bottom floor of the building has also now re-opened.

In the meantime, the corporation has urged owners of the units to make submissions to a NSW parliamentary inquiry into the state's building standards.

The inquiry, led by Greens MP David Shoebridge, will look at the role of private certification in protecting building standards, the adequacy of consumer protections for owners of new buildings, limitations on insurance and compensation schemes.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Pro-life group launches anti-abortion billboard in Bundy

    premium_icon Pro-life group launches anti-abortion billboard in Bundy

    News PRO-LIFE group Emily's Voice launched a media campaign this month, with Bundaberg one location where the divisive topic has been added to a billboard.

    Fuel drive off, gym thief and shoe napper face court

    premium_icon Fuel drive off, gym thief and shoe napper face court

    Crime Three thieves were fined after pleading guilty in Bundaberg court.

    Why this year’s flu is so deadly

    premium_icon Why this year’s flu is so deadly

    Health "The vaccine is the only thing we have that will protect us"

    Young children urged to get flu jab as numbers soar

    premium_icon Young children urged to get flu jab as numbers soar

    News 250 laboratory-confirmed cases in the last two weeks in Wide Bay.