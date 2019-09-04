Mary’s last reserves to save Dragons career

THE reserve-grade Canterbury Cup could be the only piece of silverware St George Illawarra secure in 2019.

But right now, beating the last-placed Gold Coast Titans is the only focus for Dragons coach Paul McGregor.

In an indication of how desperate McGregor is to avoid a final-round loss to the last-placed Gold Coast, he has called on five players that could be playing finals footy instead of tackling the Titans on Saturday.

Stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand on your TV, computer, mobile or tablet. Get your 14 day free trial >

Regular Canterbury Cup players Jackson Ford, Tristan Sailor, Jonus Pearson, Reece Robson and Josh Kerr have all be included in the squad to face the Titans.

Finishing as minor premiers of the NSW Canterbury Cup, St George Illawarra face the fourth-placed Bulldogs at Campbelltown in the first week of the finals on Sunday.

The quartet have proven instrumental for the Canterbury Cup Dragons, who are the best in the competition for points scored, linebreaks, runs and run metres, try assists and line break assists.

The Dragons can’t afford a collapse against the Titans. Photo: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Under external pressure from the Dragons fans, McGregor's hand has been forced in the selection room with injuries to Cam McInnes (broken leg) and Zac Lomax (concussion).

However, McGregor is out to ensure he finishes the season with a victory.