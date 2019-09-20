ROARING VISIT: M'boro players mix with idols

STARS OF THE FUTURE: Maryborough State High football stars of the future with Brisbane Roar players Daniel Bowles, Jack Hingert, Jai Ingham and Aaron Holloway.

FOOTBALL: For Maryborough State High School, partnering with the Brisbane Roar is already paying dividends.

The school, with the support of the Roar, has created a Football Academy to help develop players, both on and off the field.

Roar coaching staff have attended the school several times this year to assist with development.

A visit from current Roar players as they prepare for their pre-season trial against a Wide Bay Select team was an added bonus for the program.

Academy co-ordinator and head coach Cameron Hanrahan was thrilled to showcase his students to the players.

"It is massive for our kids, you can see how excited they are," he said.

Hanrahan believes the program allows the students to claim ownership of the club as their club.

Roar player Daniel Bowles understands the impact this program can have on young players with aspirations to play at top levels.

"I come from Toowoomba and understand what these visits can do for the kids," he said.

Bowles was visited by the Roar and it had a huge impact on chasing his dreams to become a professional football player.

"You look at the big cities and think they are another world, when really it is not," he said.

"Anything is possible and it proves there is no reason that you can't reach the top of your sport."

Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done believes in the benefits the program provides.

"It is not just about on-field performance but off-field as well, with study and the discipline and culture it sets," Done said.