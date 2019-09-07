Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TECH CHAMPS: Team members from St Mary's College
TECH CHAMPS: Team members from St Mary's College "Cranky” claimed the Overall HPV Champions at the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge last year. Blake Antrobus
Sport

Maryborough Tech Challenge students are ready to race

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
7th Sep 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUMAN-POWERED

VEHICLES: Momentum is building towards one of Maryborough's biggest and most unique events.

The annual Tech Challenge hits the streets Saturday, September 14 with 130 vehicles ready to tackle the challenging street circuit.

Ross Humphreys, former Tech Challenge race director, is a believer in the concept and the event.

"We had played around in 2000 in the Station Square carpark, and then with the support of the council travelled to Victoria to witness the Energy Breakthrough event first-hand,” he said.

The touring party returned to Maryborough and set about planning the city's first official event.

It has come a long way from the 16 vehicles that participated in the first event in 2002.

Humphreys said the event introduced students to engineering and aerodynamics in a fun environment.

"It's not just about physicality it is about working as a team to design and drive a vehicle,” Humphreys said.

The popularity of the Maryborough event has led to the inaugural HPV Super Series held over eight rounds, including the Heritage City's 24-hour Tech Challenge.

Events have already been held in Bundaberg, Yeppoon, Mackay, Emerald, Willowbank and Benaraby.

The final round will be held in Toowoomba on October 26.

"Maryborough will always hold a special role as the 'blue riband' event and the only 24-hour race,” Humphreys said.

fc sport hpv super series local sport tech challenge
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Local fire ban extended

    premium_icon Local fire ban extended

    News THE LOCAL fire ban put in place for the North Coast, including Bundaberg, on Thursday night has been extended.

    BREAKING: Crews responding to car and truck crash

    premium_icon BREAKING: Crews responding to car and truck crash

    News EMERGENCY services are on the way to a crash on the Isis Hwy involving a car and a...

    Major Bundy farm site snapped up by global THC company

    premium_icon Major Bundy farm site snapped up by global THC company

    News A Major Bundy farm site has been snapped up by THC company

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website