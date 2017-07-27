Maryborough Speedway to host Australian karting title

New motorsport facility proves M'boro is ahead of the game

MARYBOROUGH Speedway only started running karting events two years ago.

Now, the venue will be the home of the 2018 Speedway Karting Association of Australasia's Australian Championship, which will run from January 26 to 28.

Within an hour of the notification, Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller had confirmation two interstate drivers would trek from Northern Territory for the event.

Moller said it could easily attract between 120 and 150 drivers, from as far as South Australia and the NT, in addition to the eastern states.

"We've been working on this since the Queensland titles in October," he said.

"We've been planning and talking to other clubs since then. It was Queensland's turn to host the titles and we were selected.

"Just to be awarded (the event) is huge for us. It's the first time we've had it."

An influx of local drivers has allowed the sport to grow, so much so Moller received more than 50 entries for Saturday's second round of the SKAA Winter Nationals.

Among those is the likes of Blake Hancock, one of Queensland's premier drivers in the standards classification, and Moller's daughter Ashleigh Moller, who is dominating various junior classes.

While Moller could focus his attention on how the Speedway, which will celebrate its 60th year in 2018, will benefit, he shifted the focus to how the entire Fraser Coast could capitalise on the three-day event.

"This is going to be a big thing for Maryborough," Moller said.

"There will be a lot more people in the region. It's the long weekend, and one of the last weekends of the school holidays. We're expecting a big crowd."

The SKAA Tri Series Final, tentatively scheduled for January 20, will now move to a date in February to allow for the Australian Championship.

The addition of the SKAA Australian Championship means Maryborough Speedway's 2017/18 calendar is bursting at the seams.

FIFTY-two drivers will compete in eight categories when Maryborough Speedway hosts the SKAA Winter Nationals Rd 2.

Entry to tomorrow's event is free. Gates open at 11am with racing from 1pm.

The venue will host the third round on August 26, which could attract up to 70 drivers.