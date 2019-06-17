Maryborough returns after 25 years to Bundaberg rowing

The Maryborough State High School year 10 boys quad rowing team Chris Bowman, Jack Pietz, Georgie Blyth and Joshua Reid that won a bronze medal. Bundaberg State High School's Bernard Lollback was also part of the team.

ROWING: The Bundaberg Rowing Association could have a new member join as early as next year.

Maryborough State High School confirmed it is seeking an application to become a fully fledged member after a special weekend for the school at the Bucca Rowing Club.

The school, for the first time in 25 years, competed in the Head of the River.

Maryborough might have finished last in the mixed quad, which decided the title, but it mattered little to the school.

"The goal was just to actually participate in our first year of competing in regattas,” Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done said.

"Not only have we done that but we've medalled in one of them as well.”

The year-10 boys quad rowing team won bronze at the event, which featured Maryborough students Chris Bowman, Jack Pietz, Georgie Blyth and Joshua Reid.

Bundaberg State's Bernard Lollback joined them.

The performance was incredible with the students not part of year-10 and one of them, Blyth, racing in the boys competition as a girl.

"Every student was year nine or below,” Done said.

"It was a great job and they all did really well.”

Maryborough's focus is now on claiming the Head of the River title one day and bringing it back to the Fraser Coast.

It's been a plan from Done to bring the sport back to the school.

He said the school had worked for 18 months to get into it and ended up with 12 for their first competition, which it hoped improved heading into next year.

"The schools up here (Bundaberg) have been exceptionally welcoming,” Done said.

"We'll most certainly be back.”