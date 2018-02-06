Maryborough man cleared of rape charges on stepdaughter

A MARYBOROUGH man, who impregnated his former step-daughter, has been cleared of rape.

A jury found the 42-year-old man not guilty on all of his 15 charges following a five-day trial in Maryborough District Court.

The court had heard the alleged victim was the daughter of the man's former partner who he had separated from years earlier.

The man's legal team did not dispute the man was the father of the then 17-year-old's child.

Instead, Defence Barrister Andrew Hoare said the complaints stemmed from a child custody dispute between the man and the teen.

Judge David Reid labelled the man's relationship with the girl "disgraceful' but congratulated the jury on "not letting prejudice get in the way of the verdict".

The man's family, who came to support him, were teary-eyed as the jury's verdict was read out.