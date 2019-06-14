Maryborough joins growing list of places with water parks

MAKING A SPLASH: The new attraction will mirror the water play area at Mildura.

HERVEY Bay has one, Gladstone has one and now Maryborough's getting one.

But Bundy is still no closer to getting the free water park that residents have long pleaded for.

Today it was revealed that more than $1 million in capital works had been allocated in the Fraser Coast Regional Council's upcoming budget for the first stage of a new water and all-abilities playground in Maryborough's Anzac Park.

The park will include splash pads, fountains, a net platform, an all-abilities carousel and a themed sensory wall.

It will also feature a sugar mill-themed element, with a replica of Maryborough Sugar Factory machinery incorporated into the play area.

The plans, shown exclusively to the Chronicle, reveal the water park will resemble that of Mildura.

Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson said he was excited to see the plan coming to fruition.

"I know it will be embraced not just by our current generation but generations to come.”

Water used at the park will be part of a closed reuse system similar to the council's aquatic centres and will be collected, treated, filtered and re-circulated through an on-site pump house.

Tenders for the park's construction will be called in September after detailed design and engineering is finished.

Cr Sanderson said the council anticipated works would be completed by June next year.

Bundaberg Regional Council has been contacted for comment.

The council has previously identified Gympie Estate on the Ring Rd in the city's east as its preferred location for a new aquatic centre with water park, needed when the 60-year-old Norville Pool is retired.

During the 2017 Queensland election campaign, the LNP promised $15 million towards a new aquatic facility and water park in Bundy.