Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Mary Valley Rattler is poised to
The Mary Valley Rattler is poised to "relive its direct association with Australia's war efforts" with a dedicated ANZAC Express Train next Sunday.
News

Mary Valley Rattler announces special ANZAC Day service

JOSH PRESTON
16th Apr 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Mary Valley Rattler is poised to "relive its direct association with Australia's war efforts" with a special ANZAC Express Train next Sunday.

READ MORE

*Second teen dies following horror Wolvi crash

*Goomeri Pumpkin Festival's future remains up in the air

The trip will explore the history of the Gympie Station, which opened in December 1913 just prior to World War I.

The station was the send-off and return point for Diggers fighting in both world wars.

Hundreds of Gympie region residents volunteered for the Australian Imperial Expeditionary Force in WWI, including some 30 for the Light Horse Brigade as a reflection of the region's strong horseriding skills.

The trip includes lunch at the historic Gympie Station, followed by a special train service aboard the Mary Valley Rattler to Amamoor Staton.

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Lunch starts from 11.45am, with the train departing for return to Gympie at 1pm and arriving at about 4pm.

Passengers will watch as the train is turned around on the Amamoor station's revolving platform for the return journey to Gympie.

The lunch menu features Diggers Lamb Stew, Rattler Chicken Pot, Banana Split and Station Made Sticky Date Pudding and ice cream.

Tickets for the return journey and two course lunch are available for $125 an adult and $60 a child (aged two - 12).

Another special holiday express journey will also operate on the public holiday on Monday 26 April.

Bookings are essential and can be made via www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au or (07) 5482 2750.

anzac day gympie community gympie news gympie region mary valley rattler what's on gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        • 16th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        REVEALED: Plans for servo, food outlet lodged with council

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plans for servo, food outlet lodged with council

        News The fate of an application for a new service station and food outlet is in the...

        • 16th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        WHOPPING BOOST: New fast food store serves up 50 local jobs

        Premium Content WHOPPING BOOST: New fast food store serves up 50 local jobs

        News A development application for the Hungry Jack’s store in Bundaberg East was first...

        • 16th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        FIGHT NIGHT: ‘Golden Boy’, ‘Superman’ on card for local comp

        Premium Content FIGHT NIGHT: ‘Golden Boy’, ‘Superman’ on card for local comp

        News With more than 20 fights on the card, this tournament is set to be a night full of...

        • 16th Apr 2021 5:00 AM