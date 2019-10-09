Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mary Valley man denies child rape

Arthur Gorrie
by
9th Oct 2019 12:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CALICO Creek man has pleaded not guilty to charges of raping and indecently dealing with a child under 16 at Kandanga in 2011 and 2012.

He has also pleaded not guilty to indecently dealing with her about four years later at Calico Creek.

Ross William Thompson, 45, entered the not guilty pleas after the charges were read to him in the presence of prospective jurors at Gympie District Court this morning.

Thompson is charged with raping a child under 16 between October 31 and Decemberr 31, 2011 and with indecently dealing with her between January 1 and April 1, 2012 at Kandanga.

He is also accused of indecnetly dealing with her at Calico Creek between December 21 and December 24, 2016.

Jury selection is currently underway before Judge Glen Cash and the prosecution is expected to open its case this afternoon.

calico creek gympie court gympie crime gympie district court judge glen cash kandanga mary valley ross william thompson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Festival noises irritate local residents

    premium_icon Festival noises irritate local residents

    News ELLIOTT HEADS residents have complained that they were not consulted about the early morning noises on the weekend.

    Will minister sign off on decision to sack Pennington?

    premium_icon Will minister sign off on decision to sack Pennington?

    News Reporter Mikayla Haupt follows the latest development in saga

    WATCH: CCTV catches chocolate crims in Bundy shop

    premium_icon WATCH: CCTV catches chocolate crims in Bundy shop

    Crime CCTV footage shows thieves raiding store

    WATCH: Dashcam catches dangerous driving in Bundy region

    premium_icon WATCH: Dashcam catches dangerous driving in Bundy region

    Crime Dashcam footage has revealed a terrifying moment