Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The developer of a controversial motocross park at Bella Creek is asking Gympie Regional Council to revise or remove some of the 25 conditions imposed on the project when it was approved.
The developer of a controversial motocross park at Bella Creek is asking Gympie Regional Council to revise or remove some of the 25 conditions imposed on the project when it was approved.
News

Mary Valley developer pushes back at council rules

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
22nd Feb 2021 12:10 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The developer of a controversial motorsport park at Bella Creek is pushing back at tight restrictions enforced by Gympie Regional Council on the project when it was approved late last year

Scott Canty's decade-long fight to have the park approved ended last October when the park was given a green light provided 25 conditions were met.

Now Mr Canty is asking for some of these to be altered or deleted entirely.

Points of contention include conditions placed around the serving of food on the site, the construction of a 6m wide gravel track inside the park, the need for a dedicated parking area, and on the limited number of riders allowed at the park's first few events, a staff report to be tabled at Wednesday's council meeting says.

The controversial park has been in and out of the council’s planning department for a decade.
The controversial park has been in and out of the council’s planning department for a decade.

In total 12 conditions are proposed for deletion or change.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Gympie region on track to run out of water within decade

* Gympie 'animal hoarders' banned for life from owning pets

And council staff are not disagreeable with recommendations six of the conditions be changed or reworded and another two deleted.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Four of Mr Canty's proposals are recommended to remain unchanged.

The park was approved last year by a slim one vote margin following more than an hour of debate.

BONUS: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Councillors Bruce Devereaux, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock and Warren Polley refused to support the park; Mary Valley councillor Bob Fredman voted in favour it but said the council was caught between a "rock and a hard place" owing to councillors being unable to take into account previous noncompliance issues at the site and legal sanctions enforced on Mr Canty.

More Stories

bella creek development gympie council gympie development gympie regional council mary valley motorbike motorsport
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUNDY BOILER: Rum City set for scorching heatwave

        Premium Content BUNDY BOILER: Rum City set for scorching heatwave

        News Temperatures for Monday are expected to be six degree above the February average.

        • 22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        NO VACANCIES: Calls to fix rental woes after record low data

        Premium Content NO VACANCIES: Calls to fix rental woes after record low data

        News The Bundaberg region has not experienced a fall this low since the floods in 2013...

        • 22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        The young Bundy comedian who’s got Australia in stitches

        Premium Content The young Bundy comedian who’s got Australia in stitches

        News He knows how to work a crowd, receiving riotous laughter from audiences. Who is...

        • 22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘Incorrigible offender’ jailed for burglary of Bundy home

        Premium Content ‘Incorrigible offender’ jailed for burglary of Bundy home

        News He snatched a pillowcase from the home he robbed and filled it with items before...

        • 22nd Feb 2021 5:00 AM