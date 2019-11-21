Mary Poppins production so popular it's sold out

MARY Poppins will be landing on Bundaberg stages at The Playhouse Theatre in December to sold-out crowds.

Director of the Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious play, Bex Hutchins said lovers of the movie would love the stage musical.

"The cast have been working so hard and I'm so impressed with the behind-the-scenes team equally," Ms Hutchins said.

"The costumes will be spectacular and the set really rather incredible for our space.

"It really is community theatre at its best, not just what is on stage."

The performance is to be the Bundaberg Players' last for what has been an action-packed 2019.

Assistant Director Belinda Arnold said while the story of Mary Poppins took children on magical and memorable adventures, everybody could take a message away from the play.

"Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that 'Anything can happen if you let it' and we invite Bundaberg audiences to come along for the ride," Ms Arnold said.

The cast was announced early last month after a week of auditions, diving into auditions the day after.

The production was in need of more men to fill roles in September, after directors noted a lack of men over 25 in the crowd of an information session.

Ms Hutchins said the Mary Poppins production was the perfect play for local talent to get to grips with the audition process or work behind the scenes.

Claire Finter has been cast as Mary Poppins herself, and is set to soar in the role - quite literally.

A 674kg beam has been installed as part of the Theatre's requirement to have Ms Finter fly around the stage.

Mrs Finter said it had been about two years since she was last on the Playhouse stage due to other commitments, but some free time and Mary has brought her back.

She said she was honoured to have been given the chance to bring the character to life as there was a plethora of talented actors who could have done so.

Director Rebecca Hutchins said while there was some experienced cast members there was a lot of fresh faces stepping into the spotlight.

She said there was 56 people in the cast and was astounded by the performance level the organisation can achieve, this time in their own venue.

Having directed the massive production Les Miserables earlier this, Ms Hutchins is no stranger to putting on a big show.