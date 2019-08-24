Menu
Marvel superhero series’ in the works

by Brett White
24th Aug 2019 1:15 PM

DISNEY+'S line-up of Marvel series just keeps growing.

Announced at the D23 expo in California during the Disney+ Showcase, the adventures of Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are coming to the new platform.

This is actually a bold move for Disney+, as Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk will be the first live-action superhero shows for Disney+ to star characters that are not from the Marvel movies, Decider reports.

Even if you've never heard of Kamala Khan before, you definitely have heard of her favourite superhero: Captain Marvel. Introduced in 2013, Khan actually took up the Ms. Marvel moniker after Carol Danvers took the title of Captain Marvel.

Since then, Kamala Khan has become a mainstay in the Marvel Universe and has served as a Champion, an Avenger, and a solo hero in her own right.

Ms. Marvel, Marvel's most prominent Muslim superhero, is a teenage superhero from Jersey City with shape-changing abilities.

Moon Knight is a mercenary and vigilante that's lurked around the dark corners of the Marvel Universe since 1975. He's had a whole lot of gigs over the years, including working as a TV producer while believing himself to be possessed by an ancient Egyptian moon god. He's a weird one.

She-Hulk is another fan favourite character, initially created in a rush by Stan Lee in order to snag the copyright to a female Hulk character before any TV studio could. She's grown into a beloved mainstay of the Marvel Universe, serving as a member of the Avengers and Fantastic Four while also working as a superhuman lawyer.

Disney+'s line-up of superhero shows kicks of with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in 2020.

Meanwhile, the streaming service will also have an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, starring Ewan McGregor.

Disney revealed earlier this week it would launch its streaming service in Australia on November 19, one week behind its US live date.

This story was originally on Decider and has been reproduced here with permission

