Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stan Lee and actor Chris Hemsworth at the LA premiere of Thor in 2011. Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty
Stan Lee and actor Chris Hemsworth at the LA premiere of Thor in 2011. Picture: Lester Cohen/Getty
Entertainment

Marvel legend’s cause of death revealed

by Jessica Sager
28th Nov 2018 8:48 AM

Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee died from heart failure and breathing issues, it has been confirmed.

According to Lee's death certificate, the 95-year-old comic book icon's primary causes of death was heart and respiratory failure, reports TMZ.

He also suffered from aspiration pneumonia, a condition in which a patient inhales stomach acid, saliva or food into their lungs.

Lee passed away on the morning of November 12 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The death certificate notes that Lee's remains were cremated and given to his daughter, J.C. Lee.

A small, private funeral was held for the Spider-Man co-creator earlier this month in accordance with his wishes.

Lee suffered from several medical issues leading up to his death, including pneumonia, an irregular heartbeat and vision issues.

His wife of nearly 70 years, Jane, passed away in 2017 at age 93.

In a video released posthumously, Lee expressed mutual admiration for his fans.

"There's something if you think about it, that is wonderful about somebody caring about you, as I care about them, whom you've never met, who may live in another part of the world," Lee said.

"But they care, you have something in common and occasionally you contact each other. This business of fans, I think is terrific. And I love 'em all."

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission

editors picks stan lee

Top Stories

    'CATASTROPHIC CONDITIONS': 'There will be no reprieve'

    'CATASTROPHIC CONDITIONS': 'There will be no reprieve'

    Weather AUTHORITIES are warning residents in areas experiencing “catastrophic” fire threats to be prepared to leave as 'uncharted' conditions smash the state.

    Baffle Creek resident: 'It doesn't seem real'

    Baffle Creek resident: 'It doesn't seem real'

    News 'A SPIRALING cyclonic vortex of flames'

    • 28th Nov 2018 2:41 PM
    Resident: Why we're not going now as fire closes in

    Resident: Why we're not going now as fire closes in

    Weather Around nine people are currently at Baffle Creek Park

    Recovery hub opens in Miriam Vale for bushfire help

    Recovery hub opens in Miriam Vale for bushfire help

    News Emergency Hardship grants of $180 per person up to $900 for a family

    Local Partners