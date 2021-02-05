Marsten pumped to play at Agnes

Hayley Marsten is ready to rock the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

"I feel like we will all be eight-year-olds at a birthday party and we've just eaten 50 red snakes."

Hayley Marsten is ready to rock a festival crowd when she hits the stage at Agnes Water this month for the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

After what was a quiet year for artists everywhere thanks to COVID-19, the Gladstone born and raised musician said she was pumped to be performing again.

"Honestly I'm pumped to be performing in front of literally any person other than my boyfriend and computer screen," Ms Marsten said.

"I think every single musician is going to be jumping out of their skin they'll be able to play a real gig again."

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter said she was excited to be playing for a hometown crowd, and revealed she had played at the festival before when she was just 17.

"It was one of my first ever gigs but it would be the first time I'll be playing with my band," she said.

"I was so green back then, I didn't even know I had to send them an invoice.

"I had just graduated high school and I will be a thousand times better this time around."

Ms Marsten said her favourite fan moment of all time was in Yeppoon last year.

"A girl came up to me and she said my music meant a lot to her and helped her get through some really tough times," she said.

"I think the fact my words and experiences helped someone was the ultimate dream in my career."

Hayley Marsten will be performing on Friday, February 19 at 6.15pm at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

She will have merchandise available on the day.

