Marschke thrilled to be crowned Miss World Australia

GIRL POWER: Miss World Australia 2019 New South Wales finalists all glammed up in cocktail dresses. From left to right is Krintel Krit, 20, Tasha Ross, 23, Tijana Bundalo, 21, Kassandra Kashian, 24, Alana Byrne, 18 and Bundy girl Sarah Marschke, 20.

BUNDABERG-born Sarah Marschke has been crowned Miss World Australia 2019.

Ms Marschke, 20, said she could not believe it when she found out she had won on Friday night.

"Oh my goodness the first thing rushing through my mind just before the announcement, I thought no matter what happens I've done so well,” she said.

There was fierce competition with 29 contestants, 11 of whom were Queenslanders, at the ritzy Palazzo Versace Hotel for the final announcement on the Gold Coast.

While she's been in Sydney for the last four years, she said a "tiny bit” of her still felt like a "Queenslander at heart.

The pageant winner, who plays AFLW for the Sydney Bombers, is hoping in the next year to be drafted to a premier league team.

"I actually keep those things very separate. No one in my footy team knows that I am a model,” she said.

"I was told my whole life to stop playing (sport) ... I think it would be awesome to see that you can do both your dreams. I want to be a professional athlete, a model and also Miss World Australia.”

Miss Marschke is a strong advocate for disability rights, and is raising funds for the Variety Children's Fund.