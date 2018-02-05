Menu
Married at First Sight stars honeymoon on Fraser Island

PRISTINE SCREEN TIME: Married at First Sight newlyweds Mat and Alycia enjoying their time on Fraser Island, which was filmed between September and October 2016.
Blake Antrobus
by

A BEHIND-the scenes look at the hit reality television series Married at First Sight will have you wanting another honeymoon.

Photos shared to the Chronicle by Kingfisher Bay Resort show newly-weds Alycia and Mat visiting Fraser Island on their honeymoon, going whale watching and enjoying island activities at the resort.

The program was filmed in secret between September and October last year.

Group communications manager for Kingfisher Bay Resort Monique Parker said the resort team had to work overtime to accommodate filming during peak season.

"At the resort we treated them to a bush chapel degustation dinner, romantic serenade set up at sunset on the beach, couples treatment at the day spa, and a self-driving adventure across the sand tracks," Ms Parker said.

"Mat and Alycia were really sweet in real life, even though they were put in really awkward situations on camera, some of which we even helped to set up."

Despite the schedule and torrential downpours during the filming, Ms Parker said it was worth it to receive "international exposure on this level for Fraser Island."

"We had to juggle so many things in order to accommodate the filming during such a busy time, because what you see on screen is only one per cent of the actual footage, as reality TV producers film every waking hour," she said.

About one million viewers tuned in to watch the Married at First Sight honeymoons on Thursday.

Fraser Island was among other tropical destinations chosen including Fiji and the Cook Islands.

While Hervey Bay is known for it's calm waters, Alycia and Mat's whale-watching adventure aboard Quick Cat II took place on an unusually choppy day which led to scenes being shot of the new bride clutching a sick bag.

Quick Cat II deckhand Sam Peaker said the conditions depicted on television weren't typical of that time of season.

Fraser Island remains one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, with seven different television shows from around the globe featuring the region's biggest tourism draw-card in their programs last year.

Australian triathlete Courtney Atkinson is also staying on the island filming a promotion for the Commonwealth Games.
 

Topics:  fctourism fraser coast fraser island married at first sight

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Local Partners

