MAFS star too scared to go outside

MARTHA from Married At First Sight says she's too scared to go out in public after receiving a torrent of death threats.

The make-up artist sparked outrage on the reality show last night when she poured a glass of wine over Cyrell's head during the explosive final dinner party.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM this morning, Martha said she was inundated with threats after the

"The amount of death threats and violent threats that I received, I actually said to Michael, 'I'm actually scared now'," Martha said. "Last night was a new level."

Martha and Michael are still together.

The reality contestant is living at her parents' house in Melbourne and said some of the threats had been very specific.

"They know exactly the places that I go to," Martha said.

"I've been going to the local shops by myself, and they're messaging me going, 'Wait until I see you at so and so'. Michael even said, 'Maybe just don't go out alone for a while'.

"Some of these messages were really scary," she added. "It's just a show. People have taken it so seriously and are so emotionally invested."

The controversial contestant told the KIIS FM hosts she was too scared to go back to work as a freelance make-up artist.

"I don't want to be just turning up to people's houses," she said. "I don't feel safe at the moment, I really don't. I don't know who I can trust.

"I did ask to go back to my old job, which was at a retailer, but it was too much of a liability for them."

In last night's episode viewers saw Martha brag about being supported by her parents, but she told the radio duo that was only a temporary thing.

"That reunion was filmed literally during the Christmas break and I didn't go back to work," she said. "I do work and I don't rely on my parents."

Michael and Martha at Nova’s Married At First Sight listeners’ party at Hellenic Republic.

On a lighter note, Martha also set the record straight about that dress that got drenched in red wine at the dinner party.

"That's not the Prada dress," she told Kyle and Jackie O. "The Prada dress is tonight."

The white dress viewers saw her wearing last night was designed by the woman who made Martha's wedding dress, and no, it didn't get ruined.

"We had it dry-cleaned," she said. "It's brand new again, it's perfect."

The Married At First Sight finale airs on Channel 9 tonight at 7.30pm