Marriage equality closer with new contract

BUNDABERG same-sex couples could soon be legally recognised in the same way as lawfully married couples if a newly designed contract goes ahead.

Australian Marriage Service, based on the Gold Coast, recently announced that they have found an alternative to the ongoing equal marriage debate via a specifically designed contract.

According to director Michelle Anderson, a contract has been designed in association with a major law firm that specifically addressed the extensive number of components and particulars that applied to lawfully married couples under the Australian Marriage Act 1961.

"Paired with personally written vows to each other and celebrated at a 'wedding-style' celebration, same-sex couples will be legally united,” Ms Anderson said.

"When two people exchange loving promises at a wedding, what they are really doing is formalising a contract.”

The "Evermore Pledge” pairs romance with a legally binding contract that addresses the components that fall under the Marriage Act such as wills, beneficiaries, power of attorney, next of kin, superannuation, finances, estate planning etc.

While the Australian Marriage Service agreed that the contract is by no means the answer for marriage equality, Ms Anderson said it was a small step in the right direction.

"Up to 70% of Australians agree that gay couples should be included in the Marriage Act,” she said.

"For now, it is the closest we can get and an interim solution for those who are no longer prepared to wait for our government to catch up with the rest of the English-speaking world.”

Ms Anderson said The M2.1 Independent Legal Evermore Pledge had been formed with the cooperation of Melbourne-based law firm Nevile and Co., and would become available Australia-wide as celebrants from around the country become familiar with the concept and incorporate it into their existing commitment ceremonies.

"We are currently finalising partnerships with interested parties Australia-wide who want to be part of Australian history and envisage that our first wedding style ceremony will be held in six weeks to two months,” she said.

"There is definitely a good chance that this could take off in Bundaberg very soon if the community sees fit.

"It is also a great opportunity for businesses in the region as we are looking for local legal firms to get on board and once that happens and things take off, there is obviously opportunity for local celebrants, wedding photographers and more.”