Maccarone finishes at Roar

BRISBANE Roar have parted ways with veteran Italian striker Massimo Maccarone.

The 38-year-old marquee man was hopeful of securing a second season in Brisbane but wasn't offered a new deal by Roar coach John Aloisi.

Maccarone scored 10 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Brisbane.

His departure is part of a Roar revamp, and follows hot on the heels of the retirement of fellow veteran Fahid Ben Khalfallah.

But while the two veterans have been shown the door, the Roar have re-signed 20-year-old defender Connor O'Toole.

After the club confirmed the left back's retention on Tuesday, he said was "proud" to have signed a three-year extension.

"I'd like to thank the coaching staff for the faith they have shown in me this season and my teammates for continually supporting me," O'Toole said.

"The environment and culture we have developed at the club is a pleasure to be part of and I'm looking forward to a bright and successful future in Brisbane."

Meanwhile, FIFA international breaks will be incorporated into the A-League next season,

As a result, the 2018-19 A-League season will kick off on Friday October 19 to avoid the international window earlier that month.

There will also be international breaks in November and March, with the A-League grand final being pushed back to the weekend of May 18-19, 2019.

"The later finish to the season also means that more of the A-League will overlap with the community football season, helping us to connect the league to our massive participation base," A-League boss Greg O'Rourke said.

Football Federation Australia chief executive David Gallop praised the clubs and major broadcaster Fox Sports for "positive collaboration" with the game's national governing body.

"With our broadcasters and commercial partners we have been conscious always of the need to balance the benefits of week to week continuity in the league against the benefits of stopping for international breaks," Gallop said.

However, the A-League won't break for January's Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.