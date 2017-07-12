Maroons will win without best

Queensland will have to win without Johnathan Thurston who will miss the final State of Origin match, which would have been his last, after a shoulder injury.

BUNDABERG'S Maroons supporters all agree on two things when it comes to tonight's decider against New South Wales at Suncorp Stadium.

The first is that the side can absolutely beat the Cockroaches and the second is if they can it will go down as one of the greatest series wins of all time.

Fighting injury to its stars, expectations and pressure from the Maroons faithful and a resurgent Blues side led by Boyd Cordner, Queensland has overcome it all to be a chance to win an 11th Origin series in the past 12 years.

They have also done it with Bundy boy Coen Hess, who will play his second game tonight.

"It's certainly one of the most anticipated matches in the history of the series so far,” Bundaberg Rugby League chairman Mike Ireland said.

"It's captured the imagination of not only rugby league fans in the two states but around the country as well.

Earlier this week Cameron Smith said an Origin win this year would be up there with the other 10 he has won in his career.

Ireland agrees with the Maroons captain's comments.

"It would certainly be up there with the great results in history for the mighty Maroons,” he said.

BRL under-20s player Jayden Alberts said it would be a tough task for the Maroons given the injuries they have been hit with with and the strong New South Wales side in action.

But Mayor Jack Dempsey is confident the Maroons can win under the circumstances.

"Mission Impossible is nothing new,” he said.

"We thrive on adversity and carrying the underdog tag.”

One person hoping that doesn't happen is former Past Brother's player Lara Bray, who is recovering well from a horrific knee injury this year. She hopes the Blues can create their greatest Origin moment.