Marlins send out an SOS to gather help

UP IN THE AIR: Agnes Water players try to stop South Kolan's Jacob Olive from getting over the line. The club is now fighting to play next year.

UP IN THE AIR: Agnes Water players try to stop South Kolan's Jacob Olive from getting over the line. The club is now fighting to play next year. Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: The playing future this year of Agnes Water in the Northern Districts Rugby League could be decided this weekend.

The club is fighting to play in this year's competition with no committee currently at the Marlins and only a handful of players signing to play on.

The Northern Districts Rugby League is holding a board meeting tonight to discuss the future of the club and the competition for this year with Agnes Water holding a meeting on Saturday as well.

It now needs people to come on board, in both a playing and administrative capacity, in order for the club to play.

"We'll be trying to form a committee with all major positions available including president, treasurer, secretary and other areas,” current Agnes Water secretary Kina Hazell said.

"This is a crisis meeting.

"We need quite a few people to come to the club and help, we need many hands to run the club.”

Hazell said if the club didn't get the required numbers to form a committee the Marlins would go again in two weeks.

But time was running out to get the club together.

"We have a strong desire to form a men's side for next year,” she said.

"Not fielding a side would be sad for the community and the town.

"Hopefully we can stand together as a club and make it happen.”

Hazell said the main reason for the struggle came with players and others moving out of the town to find work.

She was hopeful some of the 17 and 18-year-old players would stay at the club if a committee could be formed.

The secretary added the women's league tag side would compete and play in the NDRL, regardless of what happened to the men.

The meeting will be held at 9am at 165 Anderson Way in Agnes Water.