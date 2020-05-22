Marland Law files injunction against Sunwater

Marland Law agribusiness solicitor Tom Marland, pictured with his son Jack Marland last year, said he represents a group of farmers impacted by the State Government’s decision to lower Paradise Dam. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Marland Law agribusiness solicitor Tom Marland, pictured with his son Jack Marland last year, said he represents a group of farmers impacted by the State Government’s decision to lower Paradise Dam. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

BUNDABERG agribusiness law firm Marland Law has filed for an injunction through the Brisbane Supreme Court to stop the lowering of Paradise Dam.

The directions hearing is scheduled for next Friday against the chief executive of the Department of Resources, Mines and Energy, and against Sunwater.

Principal solicitor Tom Marland said he represents a group of farmers who have been impacted by the State Government’s decision to reduce the dam’s capacity by lowering the spillway by 5.8 metres, which he said was based off flawed methodology and not enough testing.

“It’s a sad day when hard working farmers are forced to take their own Government to court to protect their community,” Mr Marland said.

“Bundaberg farmers have been trying since September last year to try and make the Government and Sunwater see common sense on this issue.”

Mr Marland has been developing a case for months but has waited for the findings of the report of the Commission of Inquiry which was tabled in State Parliament on Thursday, although he said the day before the report’s release that he knew what to expect through observing the inquiry and witness statements.

“The recently released Commission of Inquiry Report into Paradise Dam has concluded that the dam is safe up to a 2013 type flood,” he said.

“It has also concluded that until further testing has been done the stability of the dam is unable to be confirmed.

“The risks to public safety have been overstated as the dam is only at risk in a 2013 flood event and areas that may be at risk, in the highly unlikely event that the dam fails, will already be evacuated under existing emergency procedures,” Mr Marland said.

Mr Marland said he will be supported by barristers Douglas Campbell QC, Justin Byrne, and Matthew Donovan.

Lowering of the dam spillway begins on Monday.